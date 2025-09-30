POET Technologies and Semtech Unveil 1.6T Optical Receivers for AI Networks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

POET Technologies ( (POET) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 30, 2025, POET Technologies announced the launch of high-performance 1.6T Receiver Optical Engines for AI and cloud networks in collaboration with Semtech Corporation. These optical engines, which leverage POET’s Optical Interposer platform and Semtech’s FiberEdge technology, offer significant improvements in performance and manufacturability, targeting AI cluster and intra-datacenter connectivity. This collaboration enhances POET’s presence in the high-speed optical transceiver ecosystem, providing customers with advanced solutions for their transceiver offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (POET) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on POET Technologies stock, see the POET Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on POET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POET is a Neutral.

POET Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by significant revenue decline and negative profitability metrics. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further weigh down the score.

More about POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. is a design and development company specializing in high-speed optical modules, optical engines, and light source products for artificial intelligence systems and hyperscale data centers. The company’s photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform that integrates electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 2,408,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $498.1M

