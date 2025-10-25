PNC Infratech Promotes Ashish Jain to Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PNC Infratech Ltd ( (IN:PNCINFRA) ) has shared an update.

PNC Infratech Limited announced the promotion of Mr. Ashish Jain from Deputy Director to Executive Director, effective October 25, 2025. This strategic move, approved by the Board of Directors, aims to strengthen the company’s senior management team, potentially enhancing its operational efficiency and project management capabilities.

PNC Infratech Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company operating in the infrastructure sector. It specializes in the construction and development of highways, bridges, and other civil engineering projects, focusing on enhancing transportation networks across India.

