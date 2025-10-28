PNB Housing Finance Releases Analyst Presentation Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PNB Housing Finance Limited ( (IN:PNBHOUSING) ).

PNB Housing Finance Limited announced the availability of an audio recording of its analyst presentation for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about PNB Housing Finance Limited

PNB Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on housing finance. The company offers a range of products and services including home loans, loan against property, and construction finance, targeting both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 109,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 236.5B INR

