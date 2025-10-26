PNB Housing Finance Announces End of Tenure for Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PNB Housing Finance Limited ( (IN:PNBHOUSING) ) has provided an update.

PNB Housing Finance Limited announced the cessation of Mr. Pavan Kaushal as an Independent Director, effective October 26, 2025, marking the completion of his tenure. The Board expressed appreciation for Mr. Kaushal’s contributions during his service, which have been significant to the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about PNB Housing Finance Limited

PNB Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing housing finance solutions. The company focuses on offering home loans, loan against property, and other related financial products to individuals and corporate clients, primarily in India.

Average Trading Volume: 109,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 236.5B INR

For detailed information about PNBHOUSING stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue