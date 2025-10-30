PMGC Holdings’ Subsidiary Achieves ITAR Registration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PMGC Holdings ( (ELAB) ).

On October 30, 2025, PMGC Holdings Inc. announced that its subsidiary, AGA Precision Systems LLC, has achieved ITAR registration, allowing it to comply with U.S. export-control standards. This milestone enhances AGA’s eligibility as a qualified supplier to Tier 1 defense contractors and aerospace OEMs, aligning with PMGC’s strategy to expand into high-value, defense-related manufacturing.

More about PMGC Holdings

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. AGA Precision Systems LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a specialized CNC machine shop focused on high-tolerance milling, turning, mold manufacturing, and machining of complex metals for aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,199,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.35M

