PM Capital Announces NTA and Dividend Guidance

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ) just unveiled an update.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share as of October 24, 2025, with figures standing at $2.66 before tax accruals and $2.29 after tax. The company also provided forward guidance on its gross dividend yield, which is projected at 6.47% per annum, contingent upon stable market conditions and continued investment performance. This announcement underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value through consistent dividend payouts, although it acknowledges the inherent uncertainties in market conditions and investment returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

More about PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company primarily deals with managing a diversified portfolio of global investment opportunities, aiming to provide shareholders with capital growth and income.

Average Trading Volume: 856,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy



