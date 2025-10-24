Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces $2.1 Billion Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plymouth Industrial Reit ( (PLYM) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, Plymouth Industrial REIT announced a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Makarora Management LP and Ares Alternative Credit funds for $2.1 billion in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition, which offers a 50% premium on Plymouth’s stock price as of August 18, 2025, is expected to close in early 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The merger will result in Plymouth becoming a private company, with its shares de-registered from the NYSE. The transaction is anticipated to provide significant value to shareholders and aligns with Makarora’s strategy of investing in industrial assets located near major U.S. population centers.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLYM) stock is a Hold with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plymouth Industrial Reit stock, see the PLYM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLYM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLYM is a Outperform.

Plymouth Industrial REIT’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its score. The technical analysis suggests a bullish trend, though caution is warranted due to overbought conditions. The earnings call supports a positive outlook, despite some challenges in lease renewals and market rent growth.

More about Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on acquiring, owning, and managing single and multi-tenant industrial properties. The company aims to provide cost-effective, functional, and safe spaces for tenants, with a strategic focus on the Midwest and East Coast regions of the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 886,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $995.9M

