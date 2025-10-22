Plus500 Partners with Topstep to Expand US Futures Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Plus500 ( (GB:PLUS) ) has provided an announcement.

Plus500 has entered a strategic partnership with Topstep, a US-based trading education platform, to provide clearing and technology infrastructure for Topstep Brokerage. This collaboration allows Topstep’s trader community direct access to CME Group exchange markets, enhancing market access and performance. The partnership marks a significant step in Plus500’s expansion into the US futures market, leveraging its technology to drive customer acquisition and unlock new revenue streams, while also supporting Topstep’s transition into a full-service brokerage.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PLUS) stock is a Buy with a £3459.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plus500 stock, see the GB:PLUS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PLUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PLUS is a Outperform.

Plus500’s strong financial performance, characterized by profitability and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its score. The valuation is favorable, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates a neutral market sentiment, with no strong momentum in either direction.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PLUS stock, click here.

More about Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group that operates proprietary technology-based trading platforms. It offers a range of trading products, including Contracts for Difference (CFDs), share dealing, and futures and options on futures. The company is regulated in multiple countries and offers over 2,500 financial instruments, allowing customers to trade in more than 60 countries and in 30 languages. Plus500 is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index and the STOXX Europe 600 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 139,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.22B

For a thorough assessment of PLUS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue