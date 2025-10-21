Plus Therapeutics Signs Lease Agreement in Houston

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 16, 2025, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a lease agreement with LG 1 Property Owner LP for approximately 11,370 rentable square feet of space at 6420 Levit Green Boulevard, Houston, Texas. The lease, commencing on or about November 1, 2026, includes a monthly base rent of $58,745, with an annual increase of approximately 3%, and has an initial term of 120 months.

Spark’s Take on PSTV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSTV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, with consistent losses and negative equity posing significant risks. While technical analysis shows some positive trends, the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

More about Plus Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 22,887,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $57.5M

