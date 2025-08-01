Plus Therapeutics’ Innovative Study on Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for Cancer Metastases

Plus Therapeutics ((PSTV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Plus Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter Phase 1 Study to Determine the Safety and Efficacy of Multiple Doses at Defined Intervals of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, 186RNL) Administered Via Intraventricular Catheter for Any Primary Solid Tumor Cancer With Leptomeningeal Metastases.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of 186RNL, a novel treatment for leptomeningeal metastases, a severe complication of cancer.

The intervention being tested is 186RNL, a drug administered via intraventricular catheter. This treatment is designed to target and treat leptomeningeal metastases, which occur when cancer spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The study follows an open-label, sequential design without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants receive multiple doses of the experimental drug to determine the maximum tolerated dose and frequency.

The study began on July 2, 2025, with the most recent update submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and progress.

This update could positively impact Plus Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position the company as a leader in treating leptomeningeal metastases, a competitive area in oncology.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

