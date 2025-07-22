Plumas Bancorp Enters Change in Control Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plumas Bancorp ( (PLBC) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, Plumas Bancorp and its subsidiary Plumas Bank entered into Change in Control Agreements with several key executives. These agreements outline compensation and conditions for executives in the event of a change in control, including lump sum payments and insurance premium reimbursements, with provisions to prevent misappropriation of trade secrets post-termination.

Spark’s Take on PLBC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLBC is a Outperform.

Plumas Bancorp’s overall score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. The recent strategic acquisition and consistent dividends further bolster its outlook. However, bearish technical indicators present a short-term risk factor that should be monitored.

More about Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates in the financial services industry, offering banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Plumas Bank. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 13,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $291.8M

