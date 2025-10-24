Pliant Therapeutics Announces CBO Hans Hull’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pliant Therapeutics ( (PLRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. announced the resignation of Hans Hull as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. The resignation was not due to any disagreements related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices, suggesting a smooth transition without internal conflict.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLRX) stock is a Hold with a $1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pliant Therapeutics stock, see the PLRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLRX is a Underperform.

Pliant Therapeutics is currently facing substantial financial difficulties, with zero revenue in 2024 and ongoing net losses. These challenges are reflected in the low financial performance score. Technical analysis shows bearish trends but hints at a potential short-term rebound. Valuation remains poor due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. Additionally, a significant workforce reduction indicates further strategic challenges. Overall, these factors contribute to a low stock score, indicating high risk and limited appeal for potential investors.

More about Pliant Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 847,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $111.1M

