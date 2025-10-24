Plexus Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Plexus ( (PLXS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Plexus presented to its investors.

Plexus Corp., a global leader in providing complex product design, manufacturing, and service solutions, operates primarily in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors. The company is known for its innovative solutions that intersect advanced technology and human impact.

Plexus recently announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the full year 2025, showcasing strong performance metrics. The company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.058 billion and a fiscal year revenue of $4.033 billion, with a consistent GAAP operating margin of 5.0% for both periods.

Key highlights from the report include a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.8% for the fourth quarter and 5.9% for the fiscal year, alongside a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.14 and $7.43, respectively. The company achieved significant manufacturing wins, generating $941 million in annualized revenue for fiscal 2025. Additionally, Plexus reported a robust free cash flow of $154 million for the year and continued its share repurchase program.

Looking forward, Plexus has initiated guidance for the fiscal first quarter of 2026, projecting revenue between $1.050 billion and $1.090 billion, with a non-GAAP EPS ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. The company plans to invest in talent and technology to enhance operational efficiency and support anticipated revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

Overall, Plexus’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position the company well for continued growth and shareholder value creation in the coming year.

