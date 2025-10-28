Playside Studios Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Playside Studios Ltd ( (AU:PLY) ) has shared an update.

Playside Studios Ltd has announced the quotation of 650,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from October 28, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and providing opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLY) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Playside Studios Ltd stock, see the AU:PLY Stock Forecast page.

More about Playside Studios Ltd

Playside Studios Ltd operates in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and publishing of video games. The company is known for creating engaging and interactive entertainment experiences for a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 338,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$101.7M

