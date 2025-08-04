Playmates Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Playmates Holdings ( (HK:0635) ) has issued an update.

Playmates Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in financial performance for the first half of 2025. The company reported an unaudited revenue of approximately HK$261 million, down from HK$527 million in the same period of 2024, and expects a net loss of about HK$218 million. This downturn is primarily due to a revaluation deficit in the company’s investment properties and poor performance from its major subsidiary, Playmates Toys Limited, which also reported a substantial drop in revenue and a net loss for the period. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution as the company finalizes its interim financial statements.

More about Playmates Holdings

Playmates Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating primarily in the toy industry through its major subsidiary, Playmates Toys Limited. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on the development, marketing, and distribution of toys and related products.

YTD Price Performance: 0.37%

Average Trading Volume: 374,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

