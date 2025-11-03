Plato Income Maximiser Announces November Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ) has shared an announcement.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.0055 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, with the payment scheduled for November 28, 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering regular income to its shareholders, reinforcing its position in the market as a reliable income provider.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing income solutions through dividend distributions. The company is known for its regular dividend payments, targeting investors seeking consistent income streams.

