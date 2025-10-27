Plant Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results with Increased Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plant Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales and operating profit for the fiscal year ended September 20, 2025, with a notable increase in profit due to a significant rise in basic earnings per share. The company plans to increase dividends per share, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders despite the mixed financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7646) stock is a Hold with a Yen1731.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plant Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7646 Stock Forecast page.

More about Plant Co., Ltd.

Plant Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on providing a wide range of products and services, catering to various consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen12.74B

