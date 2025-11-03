Plant Advanced Technologies SA Reports H1 2025 Results with Optimistic Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plant Advanced Technologies SA ( (FR:ALPAT) ) has shared an update.

Plant Advanced Technologies SA reported a net loss of 162 k€ for the first half of 2025, with revenue at 155 k€, reflecting the seasonal nature of its business and exclusion of ongoing R&D contract revenues. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about achieving positive results for the third consecutive year, driven by portfolio diversification and CSR commitments. Operational highlights include advancements in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and nutraceuticals, with promising developments in active ingredients and dietary supplements.

More about Plant Advanced Technologies SA

Plant Advanced Technologies SA operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on the development of innovative active ingredients for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and nutraceuticals. The company is involved in international collaborative programs and has a market focus on developing new molecules and dietary supplements.

Average Trading Volume: 307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €9.27M

