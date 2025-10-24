Plaid Technologies Secures $851,000 in Private Placement to Boost Graphene Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vejii Holdings Ltd. ( (TSE:STIF) ) is now available.

Plaid Technologies Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $851,000 through the issuance of 680,800 common shares at $1.25 each. The proceeds will be used to enhance working capital, support technology development, and potentially purchase additional graphene inventory, positioning the company to advance its market presence and operational capabilities.

Plaid Technologies Inc. is a leader in advanced graphene-based solutions, focusing on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technology. The company is exploring various applications for its proprietary graphene-infused concrete mixture, particularly in wellbore cement and subsurface applications, aiming to revolutionize well abandonment with innovative materials and precision engineering.

