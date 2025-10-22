Pivotal Metals Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raise Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rafaella Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PVT) ) has provided an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has announced a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to a capital raise. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or until the commencement of normal trading on October 24, 2025. The trading halt is a strategic move by Pivotal Metals to manage the dissemination of information regarding its capital raising efforts, which could have significant implications for its financial strategy and market positioning.

More about Rafaella Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,379,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.61M

