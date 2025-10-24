Pintec Technology Holdings Announces Board Changes to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pintec Technology Holdings ( (PT) ) is now available.

On October 24, 2025, Pintec Technology Holdings announced changes in its board of directors, with the resignation of Mr. Chao Chen and Mr. Tixin Li, and the appointment of Mr. Xin Yang and Mr. Hao Liu as new directors. These changes are expected to strengthen PINTEC’s board and support the company’s continued growth and innovation, as stated by the board chairman, Mr. Jun Dong.

Spark’s Take on PT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PT is a Underperform.

Pintec Technology Holdings’ overall stock score is significantly hampered by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and a highly leveraged balance sheet. Technical indicators suggest neutral market sentiment with limited short-term upside. The lack of earnings and dividend yield further diminishes its attractiveness as an investment.

More about Pintec Technology Holdings

PINTEC is a Nasdaq-listed technology company dedicated to delivering innovative financial and digital solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises worldwide. Through its open platform, PINTEC connects business partners and financial institutions, enabling them to provide efficient, technology-driven services to end users across international markets. By empowering partners with embedded financing capabilities and advanced digital tools, PINTEC helps businesses expand their offerings and supports financial institutions in reaching new customer segments in the digital economy.

Average Trading Volume: 625,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.9M

