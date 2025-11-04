Pinnacle West Capital Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital ( (PNW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pinnacle West Capital presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, providing retail electricity services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Arizona. The company is known for its robust infrastructure and commitment to reliable energy delivery.

In its latest financial report, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. announced a third-quarter net income of $413.2 million, or $3.39 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous year. This improvement was driven by customer growth and increased energy usage due to Arizona’s summer heat, despite a 2.4% decrease in earnings for the first nine months compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include increased customer usage and higher transmission service revenues, offset by unfavorable weather impacts and higher interest charges. The company also announced plans for significant infrastructure investments, including a proposed natural gas power plant to meet growing energy demands, particularly from large energy users like data centers.

Looking ahead, Pinnacle West remains focused on maintaining reliable service and supporting community initiatives. The company has adjusted its 2025 earnings guidance upward and continues to invest in infrastructure and community support programs to meet Arizona’s growing energy needs.

Pinnacle West’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their commitment to delivering safe and resilient energy while supporting economic growth in Arizona.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue