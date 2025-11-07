Pinnacle West Capital Highlights Sales Growth in November

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pinnacle West Capital ( (PNW) ) just unveiled an update.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is preparing for investor meetings in November 2025, highlighting its strong sales growth and strategic investments to meet increasing demand. The company emphasizes its improved regulatory environment and commitment to customer experience enhancements, positioning itself for sustained growth and economic development in Arizona’s thriving market.

The most recent analyst rating on (PNW) stock is a Hold with a $96.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinnacle West Capital stock, see the PNW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PNW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PNW is a Neutral.

Pinnacle West Capital’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by strong revenue growth and strategic investments. However, technical indicators suggest cautious market sentiment, and financial challenges such as cash flow constraints and regulatory uncertainties weigh on the score.

More about Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is Arizona’s largest electric company, with consolidated assets of $26 billion and a market capitalization of $9.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company serves 1.4 million customers and has a generating capacity of 6.5 GW, with 54% of its energy coming from clean sources. Pinnacle West focuses on providing reliable electricity services in Arizona, a region known for its robust economic growth and attractive business environment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.59B

