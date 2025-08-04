Pinnacle Minerals Secures Additional $440,000 for Exploration Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pinnacle Minerals Limited ( (AU:PIM) ) is now available.

Pinnacle Minerals Ltd has announced an additional $440,000 in funding to further advance its exploration programs and explore new opportunities. This third tranche of capital raising will issue 11,000,000 shares at 4 cents each, with shareholder approval required. The move reflects strong demand for shares and positions Pinnacle to enhance its operations and potentially strengthen its market position in the technology minerals sector.

More about Pinnacle Minerals Limited

Pinnacle Minerals Ltd (ASX: PIM) is a technology minerals exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-quality battery and technology metals projects in Canada, Western Australia, and South Australia. The company’s flagship asset is the Adina East Project in James Bay, Quebec, and it also holds exploration assets in Australia that are prospective for Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands.

Average Trading Volume: 290,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

