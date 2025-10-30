Pinnacle Investment Management Unveils Growth and Sustainability Plans Ahead of AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited ( (AU:PNI) ) has shared an announcement.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited provided a market update ahead of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its financial results for FY25 and the latest updates for Q1 FY26. The announcement included the introduction of a new affiliate, Advantage Partners, as part of its growth agenda, emphasizing the company’s commitment to corporate sustainability and its strategic positioning for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNI) stock is a Buy with a A$26.40 price target.

More about Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to various market segments through its affiliates.

Average Trading Volume: 817,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.34B

See more insights into PNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

