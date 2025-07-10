Ping An Healthcare Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company ( (HK:1833) ) has issued an announcement.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Jun Wu as an executive director and president, effective July 10, 2025, due to personal work arrangements. The company assures stakeholders that operations will remain unaffected and governance will continue to be efficient. Concurrently, Ms. Luoqi Zang has been appointed as an executive director. Ms. Zang, who joined the company in 2022, brings extensive experience in financial and operational management, having previously worked with prominent firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Didi Chuxing. Her appointment is expected to bolster the company’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1833) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.20 price target.

More about Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, offering digital healthcare services and solutions. The company focuses on integrating technology with healthcare to improve service delivery and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 10,265,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$20.88B

Learn more about 1833 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

