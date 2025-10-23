Pinestone Capital Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pinestone Capital Ltd ( (HK:0804) ) has shared an announcement.

Pinestone Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as members or chairpersons. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

