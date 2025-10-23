Pinestone Capital Announces Key Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pinestone Capital Ltd ( (HK:0804) ) has issued an announcement.

Pinestone Capital Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced significant changes in its board leadership with the redesignation of Mr. Lee Chun Tung from Chairman to Co-Chairman and the appointment of Mr. Lu Weixing as Co-Chairman and non-executive Director. Additionally, Mr. Lu Lin and Ms. Jiang Tiancui have been appointed as non-executive Director and independent non-executive Director, respectively. These appointments, effective from October 23, 2025, are expected to bring diverse expertise to the company, particularly with Mr. Lu Weixing’s extensive experience in asset trading and online auctions, potentially strengthening Pinestone Capital’s strategic positioning in the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0804) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinestone Capital Ltd stock, see the HK:0804 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 68,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$252.2M

