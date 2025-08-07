Pine Technology Appoints Independent Adviser for Share Offers

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pine Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1079) ) has shared an announcement.

Pine Technology Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Nuada Limited as the Independent Financial Adviser to guide the Independent Board Committee and Shareholders regarding the Offers related to the sale and purchase of shares. This strategic move is intended to ensure that the Offers are fair and reasonable, with the advice and recommendations to be included in a forthcoming Composite Document. Stakeholders are advised to stay informed about the progress of these Offers and exercise caution in their dealings.

More about Pine Technology Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 371.11%

Average Trading Volume: 7,602,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$181.8M

