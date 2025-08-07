Pilot Corporation Reports First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Pilot Corporation ( (JP:7846) ) is now available.
Pilot Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved an 18.3% increase in operating profit, although ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.4% and 14.2%, respectively. The equity ratio improved to 81.1%, reflecting a strong financial position. The company revised its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with an expected increase in annual dividends.
More about Pilot Corporation
Pilot Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It is known for producing writing instruments and stationery products, with a focus on innovation and quality in its market offerings.
Average Trading Volume: 78,284
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen169.2B
