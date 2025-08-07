Pilot Corporation Boosts Dividend Forecasts for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pilot Corporation ( (JP:7846) ) is now available.

Pilot Corporation announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The decision reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns, as outlined in its 2025-2027 Medium-Term Management Plan, by raising the shareholder return limit and introducing a progressive dividend policy.

Pilot Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing writing instruments and stationery products. The company is known for its innovative designs and has a significant market presence in the global stationery sector.

Average Trading Volume: 78,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen169.2B

