Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, a leading global food company, operates in the poultry industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fresh and prepared foods across multiple regions including the U.S., Europe, and Mexico.

In its third quarter of 2025, Pilgrim’s Pride reported net sales of $4.8 billion and an operating income of $492.6 million. The company highlighted robust performance in its U.S. Fresh segment, driven by a diversified portfolio and operational excellence, alongside significant growth in its Prepared Foods segment.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $343.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $633.1 million, reflecting a 13.3% margin. The U.S. market saw strong demand across various segments, while Europe and Mexico continued to expand through innovation and strategic partnerships. Notably, the company announced over $500 million in planned investments to support growth and diversification.

Looking ahead, Pilgrim’s Pride remains focused on strengthening its market position through strategic investments and partnerships, aiming to enhance margins and reduce market volatility. The company continues to prioritize sustainability and innovation as core components of its growth strategy.

