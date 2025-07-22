Pilbara Minerals to Release 1.4 Million Shares from Escrow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pilbara Minerals ( (AU:PLS) ).

Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS), a prominent player in the lithium materials industry, is set to release 1,400,000 ordinary shares from voluntary escrow on August 4, 2025. This release follows PLS’s acquisition of Latin Resources Pty Ltd and reflects the company’s strategic moves to enhance its market presence and operational flexibility.

More about Pilbara Minerals

PLS is a leading global producer of lithium materials, with a diversified portfolio of assets and strategic partnerships in the rapidly growing battery materials sector. The Group owns 100% of the world’s largest, independent hard-rock lithium operation, the Pilgangoora Operation in Australia, and the Colina Lithium Project in Brazil. PLS is also integrated into the lithium value chain through its joint venture with POSCO in South Korea, which manufactures battery-grade lithium hydroxide. With significant scale, high-quality assets, and a strong commitment to advancing the global energy transition, PLS has established enduring partnerships with leading international companies in the sector such as POSCO, Ganfeng, Chengxin, Yahua, and General Lithium.

