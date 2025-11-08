Pilani Investment Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Limited ( (IN:PILANIINVS) ).

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, reviewed by joint statutory auditors, indicate compliance with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Limited

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited operates in the investment and financial services industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of investments across various sectors. The company is known for its strategic investments and financial management services.

Average Trading Volume: 575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 56.52B INR

