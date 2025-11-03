Piche Resources Limited Requests Voluntary Suspension Pending Capital Raising Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Piche Resources Limited ( (AU:PR2) ) is now available.

Piche Resources Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker PR2, has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from quotation. This suspension is pending an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising initiative, which is expected to be released by November 5, 2025. The suspension aims to ensure that the market is informed simultaneously about the capital raising, and trading will resume upon the announcement’s release.

More about Piche Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 226,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about PR2 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

