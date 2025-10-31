PhosCo Advances Gasaat Phosphate Project with Promising Drilling Results and EBRD Grant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PhosCo Ltd ( (AU:PHO) ).

PhosCo Ltd has announced significant progress in its Gasaat Phosphate Project in Tunisia, highlighting promising drilling results at the KM prospect, which suggest substantial phosphate mineralization. The company is prioritizing project optimization to enhance the project’s economics and has received a $1.8 million grant from the EBRD to advance the project further. These developments are expected to strengthen PhosCo’s position as a low-cost fertilizer producer and potentially fast-track the project’s development timeline.

PhosCo Ltd is a company operating in the phosphate industry, focusing on the development of its Gasaat Phosphate Project in Tunisia. The company aims to become a cost-competitive and globally significant fertilizer producer, leveraging its significant phosphate resources.

Average Trading Volume: 296,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.26M

