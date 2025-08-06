Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s Property Adviser Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd ( (GB:PSDL) ) is now available.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited announced that QSix Residential Limited, its Property Advisor, has purchased an additional 28,030 ordinary shares in the company at an average price of 166.98 pence per share. This purchase is part of QSix’s commitment to reinvest proceeds from disposal fees into PSD shares, increasing its total share acquisition to 386,747 ordinary shares since July 2024, reflecting a strategic alignment and confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

More about Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property investments in Germany. The company primarily deals with the acquisition and management of residential properties, with a market focus on the Berlin area.

Average Trading Volume: 68,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £152.4M

Learn more about PSDL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue