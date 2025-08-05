Phoenix Motor CFO Resigns, CEO Assumes Duties

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Phoenix Motor ( (PEVMD) ) is now available.

On August 2, 2025, Phoenix Motor Inc. announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Michael Yung, due to personal reasons, with no disagreements or issues related to the company’s operations or accounting practices. The company’s CEO, Denton Peng, will temporarily take over the CFO duties while a search for a new candidate is conducted.

Spark’s Take on PEVMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PEVMD is a Underperform.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is facing substantial financial challenges with negative equity and declining revenues. Technical indicators and valuation metrics offer no compelling upside. The lack of new earnings guidance adds to the uncertainty, resulting in a low overall score.

More about Phoenix Motor

Average Trading Volume: 20,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.85M

