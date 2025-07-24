Phillips Edison Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Phillips Edison & Company ( (PECO) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Phillips Edison & Company reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $12.8 million and increased full-year earnings guidance. The company achieved a 4.2% growth in same-center NOI and reported strong occupancy rates, reflecting robust retailer demand and effective operational strategies. The company also completed significant acquisitions and a public debt offering, positioning itself for continued growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (PECO) stock is a Hold with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Phillips Edison & Company stock, see the PECO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PECO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PECO is a Neutral.

Phillips Edison & Company’s stock is moderately attractive, driven by strong financial performance and positive sentiment from the recent earnings call. The high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns, but the robust dividend yield provides some compensation. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market position.

To see Spark’s full report on PECO stock, click here.

More about Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 818,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.82B

Learn more about PECO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue