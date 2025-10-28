Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) has issued an announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its corporate governance by regulating the appointment of directors and senior management. The committee, composed of five directors with a majority being independent non-executive directors, is tasked with researching selection criteria and advising on candidates, aiming to optimize the board’s composition and improve governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3759 Stock Forecast page.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing research and development services. The company is involved in the appointment of directors and senior management, optimizing board composition, and improving corporate governance.

Average Trading Volume: 13,234,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.02B

