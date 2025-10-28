Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Enhances Governance with New Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) is now available.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Appraisal Committee to enhance its governance structure by formulating appraisal standards and remuneration policies for its directors and senior management. This initiative aims to optimize corporate governance and ensure accountability within the company’s leadership, potentially strengthening its industry position and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3759 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing comprehensive drug research and development services. The company is known for its expertise in drug discovery, preclinical, and clinical development services, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,234,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.02B

