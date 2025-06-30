Pharmaron Announces Change in Shareholding Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) has provided an announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding interests due to a shift in the general partners of its employee shareholding platforms. This change led to a decrease in the combined shareholding interests of key executives, including Dr. LOU, Mr. LOU, and Ms. ZHENG, from approximately 19.36% to 18.18%, potentially impacting the company’s governance dynamics and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3759 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, providing a range of services including drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. The company focuses on offering integrated solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 13.05%

Average Trading Volume: 9,194,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.67B

