Pharmaron Announces Board Changes with New Director Nomination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) has provided an announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson from his role as an independent non-executive director due to the nearing completion of his six-year term. The company has nominated Prof. Tsang King Fung as a candidate for the position, pending approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This change in leadership is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain compliance and ensure robust governance, which could impact its strategic direction and reassure stakeholders of its commitment to regulatory standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3759 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is involved in providing research and development services, focusing on drug discovery and development for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 13,234,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.02B

Learn more about 3759 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue