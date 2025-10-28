Pharmaron Acquires Majority Stake in Biortus for RMB1.3 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ).

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced its acquisition of an 82.54% equity interest in Biortus for approximately RMB1,346 million. This acquisition, structured as a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, will position Biortus as a subsidiary of Pharmaron, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities. The transaction involves several connected parties and is subject to certain conditions precedent, highlighting its strategic importance and potential impact on Pharmaron’s growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.10 price target.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on providing a range of drug research and development services, including laboratory and manufacturing solutions, to support the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

