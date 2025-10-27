Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Menstrual Migraine Prevention with Rimegepant

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘AN INTERVENTIONAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY, PHASE 3, DOUBLE-BLIND, PARALLEL GROUP STUDY TO INVESTIGATE INTERMITTENT PREVENTION OF MENSTRUAL MIGRAINE WITH RIMEGEPANT COMPARED WITH PLACEBO IN WOMEN PARTICIPANTS 18 TO 45 YEARS OF AGE.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rimegepant for the intermittent prevention of menstrual migraines in women aged 18 to 45. This research is significant as it targets a specific population suffering from menstrual migraines, potentially offering a new preventive treatment option.

The study is testing rimegepant, an orally disintegrating tablet, administered at 75 mg for both 7-day dosing and acute treatment. The purpose is to prevent menstrual migraines by comparing its effects against a placebo, standard care, and acute treatment dosing.

This interventional study is randomized with a single-group intervention model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is prevention.

The study began on October 11, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide investors on the study’s progress and potential market entry timelines.

The update on this study could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for menstrual migraines, a condition with limited preventive solutions. This development could place Pfizer ahead of competitors in the migraine treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

