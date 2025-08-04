Pfizer’s Phase 1 Study on Drug Interactions: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. has completed a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open-Label, Fixed-Sequence Study to Evaluate the Effect of Itraconazole and Cyclosporine on the Single-Dose Pharmacokinetics of Danuglipron in Healthy Adult Participants. The study aimed to understand how the drugs itraconazole and cyclosporine affect the levels of danuglipron in the blood, potentially guiding future use of danuglipron with these medications.

The study tested the effects of three drugs: danuglipron, cyclosporine, and itraconazole. Danuglipron is administered as a tablet, cyclosporine as a capsule, and itraconazole as an oral solution. The goal is to see how these drugs interact when taken together.

This interventional study was randomized and followed a sequential intervention model without any masking. Its primary purpose was treatment, focusing on the pharmacokinetics of danuglipron when combined with other drugs.

The study began on December 23, 2024, and was completed with its last update on August 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and finalization of the study, providing a timeline for data analysis and potential market release.

The completion of this study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance as it may lead to new drug combinations or enhanced treatment protocols, impacting investor sentiment positively. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be watching closely to see how these findings might shift market dynamics.

The study is now completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

