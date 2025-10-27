Pfizer’s New Study on Drug Interactions: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open-label, Fixed Sequence Study to Evaluate The Effect of Steady-State Dosing of PF-08049820 on the Single Dose Pharmacokinetics of Oral Contraceptives, Midazolam, and Dabigatran in Healthy Adult Female Participants. The study aims to understand how PF-08049820 affects the movement of other medications through the body, which is crucial for planning future studies.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests PF-08049820, an oral drug, to see its effects on three other medications: oral contraceptives (Portia), Midazolam, and Dabigatran Etexilate. These drugs are used for birth control, relaxation/sleep, and preventing blood clots, respectively.

Study Design: This is a non-randomized, sequential intervention study with no masking, focusing on basic science. Participants will first take single doses of the medications individually, followed by combined doses with PF-08049820 to observe interactions.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 2, 2025, with the latest update on October 17, 2025. These dates are important as they mark the study’s progress and its current recruiting status.

Market Implications: This study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative drug interactions, potentially boosting investor confidence. Competitors may watch closely, as successful outcomes could strengthen Pfizer’s market position in pharmacokinetics research.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue