PetVivo Holdings Expands Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from PetVivo Holdings ( (PETV) ).

On October 28, 2025, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. announced the appointment of Josh Ruben to its Board of Directors, expanding the board from seven to eight members. Ruben, who brings extensive experience in healthcare finance and life sciences, is expected to contribute significantly to PetVivo’s growth and market presence. His background in executing multi-billion-dollar transactions and strategic insights into growth-stage companies will support PetVivo’s mission to deliver innovative solutions for osteoarthritis and other joint conditions in companion animals.

The most recent analyst rating on (PETV) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PetVivo Holdings stock, see the PETV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PETV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PETV is a Neutral.

PetVivo Holdings shows strong revenue growth and positive market momentum, but faces challenges with profitability and cash flow. The technical indicators are favorable, but the valuation remains weak due to ongoing losses. The earnings call provided positive insights into strategic growth, but financial stability remains a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on PETV stock, click here.

More about PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., along with its subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes. The company leverages human therapies for the treatment of companion animals, with a strategy that emphasizes a quicker market entry for veterinary medical devices compared to pharmaceuticals. PetVivo’s lead products include SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology for managing joint afflictions in animals and PrecisePRP®, a platelet-rich plasma product for veterinarians.

Average Trading Volume: 17,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $40.46M

See more data about PETV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue