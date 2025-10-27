Petrox Resources Appoints New Board Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Petrox Resources ( (TSE:PTC) ) has provided an update.

Petrox Resources Corp. has announced the appointment of David Patterson to its Board of Directors, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Patterson, with over 30 years of experience in the administration and financing of exploration companies, is expected to provide valuable guidance to Petrox during its current phase of development.

Petrox is a publicly traded Canadian junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Basin. It currently operates a production property in Fletwode, Saskatchewan, producing approximately 15 barrels per day. The company’s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘PTC’.

