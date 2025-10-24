PetroTal Corp. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) has issued an announcement.

PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 20,984 common shares through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, which will be canceled. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health. The total voting rights now stand at 913,059,333, which shareholders can use to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

PetroTal Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on developing oil assets in Peru, with its flagship project being the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95. The company became the largest crude oil producer in Peru in early 2022 and is committed to community-sensitive energy production.

